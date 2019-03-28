FBI, DOJ to Review 'Outrageous' Jussie Smollett Case: 'An Embarrassment to Our Nation!'

The FBI and Department of Justice are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the complete dismissal of 16 felony charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself.

Smollett's case took a shocking turn Tuesday when the Cook County State Attorney's office suddenly announced it was dropping all charges against him. Smollett's attorney's Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said in a statement that Smollett's record "has been wiped clean" and his case will be sealed.

President Donald Trump spoke up about the controversy on Twitter Thursday.

"FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago. It is an embarrassment to our Nation!" Trump said.

The dismissal of the charges against Smollett drew immediate backlash from Chicago law enforcement authorities.

"This is a whitewash of justice," said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "At the end of the day, it's Mr. Smollett who committed this false claim."

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, "You all know where I stand on this. Do I think justice was served? No."

On Wednesday, Chicago police released the full 61-page investigative report on Jussie's case. Fox News reports that after releasing the report, a court order was filed to bar them from releasing further files.

Police and prosecutors have said Smollett lied to authorities when he reported being attacked around 2 a.m. on Jan. 29 in downtown Chicago. They said he staged a hate crime and pointed the blame at Trump supporters because he was dissatisfied with his pay on "Empire" and wanted to promote his career.

Police said Smollett hired two Nigerian brothers to attack him, citing evidence that Smollett used a personal check to pay the men $3,500.

Police have also said that before the alleged attack, Smollett sent a letter addressed to himself to the Chicago studio where "Empire" is shot. The FBI is investigating the letter and has declined to comment on the investigation.