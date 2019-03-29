'We've Entered the Danger Zone': New Violent Threats after Mueller as Unhinged Individuals Seek Revenge

Violent threats are escalating from both sides of the political aisle in recent years. Deranged individuals have threatened President Trump's supporters and his opponents, and the problem doesn't appear to be getting any better.

Now, a former Trump campaign adviser, Michael Caputo, is opening up about his traumatic and ongoing ordeal.

Caputo became a target for deranged Trump opponents during the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into alleged Russian collusion with the Trump campaign. And the violent threats against Caputo have continued, even after Attorney General Bill Barr determined that the investigation had found no collusion or obstruction.

"As a former Trump senior campaign adviser and as a witness ensnared by the congressional and special counsel investigations for two years, that was vindication," Caputo wrote in a Politico op-ed. "I was elated."

"But Barr angered a man in nearby Buffalo, NY, so much that he threatened my life a few hours later on Facebook," he added."I filed criminal charges against him Tuesday."

"Unfortunately, it won't stop anytime soon," he continued. "A criminal psychologist advising me through this period told me we've entered the danger zone. The mentally ill who have made Russia collusion the center of their lives will become unhinged. Some may attack."



Former Trump campaign adviser, Michael Caputo (AP photo)

Caputo has shared that his family has been greatly threatened by the present dangers, pointing out that "a USA Today columnist tweeted that my toddler daughters should be raped."

As a result of numerous threats of violence and actual instances of intimidation, Caputo's home is now "wrapped in security," he has self-defense shotgun stations in his house, and he carries a concealed weapon wherever he's allowed to do so by law.

Caputo's story comes after numerous cases of political violence in recent years. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) has even enflamed Trump opponents, encouraging them to publicly harass and intimidate Trump team members. That happened to Sen. Ted Cruz and White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, to name a few.

On the other side, an unbalanced person just pleaded guilty last week to sending mail bombs to Democratic lawmakers. The Associated Press reports Trump supporter Cesar Sayoc sent 16 rudimentary bombs — none of which detonated — to targets including Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, and former President Barack Obama.

Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers states, "Our democracy will simply not survive if our political discourse includes sending bombs to those we disagree with."

Unhinged individuals have resorted to violence in many instances in recent years to bring harm to those they oppose. CBN News has covered multiple cases where attackers have punched or assaulted pro-life demonstrators and MAGA hat-wearing conservatives, or tried to shoot-up the Family Research Council over their biblical views on sexuality.

The most egregious case came in 2017 when left-wing activist James Hodgkinson shot Rep. Steve Scalise and others at a Republican congressional baseball practice. A member of a group "Terminate the Republican Party", Hodgkinson was a strong supporter of socialist values and continually protested against Republicans.

