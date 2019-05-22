'An LGBT Explosion': PA High School Hosts Drag Queen Show During School Hours

A high school located in southeastern Pennsylvania was scheduled to host a drag show during school hours on Wednesday. It's a part of an all-day event highlighting LGBTQ issues at the school.

The College Fix reports the event at Landsdowne's Penn Wood High School, titled "Coming Home," is sponsored by the school's Gay-Straight Alliance club. The drag show was being held during the afternoon with "Singing and Runway Performances," followed up with a "History of Drag" after a video presentation about the 1969 Stonewall Riots.

Morning sessions included "Being an LGBTQ Ally" and "LGBTQ+ Health Issues."

An anonymous source within the William Penn School District notified The Fix about the program.

"There are many religious people in this community," including an estimated 15-20 percent Muslim population at Penn Wood, according to the source. "Most of them have pulled their kids out of PWHS and sent them to parochial or Christian schools, but they still pay taxes to the school district. There are also many African Christians, who would be alarmed at this program."

The source told The Fix the school has been dealing with an "LGBT explosion" since the retirement of the last superintendent of schools. There's now no one to push back against the LGBT agenda that has grown at the high school, including giving special scholarships for LGBT students and daily gay pride parades in the hallways.

The Fix contacted the event sponsor at the school for comment and was told the district public relations coordinator would contact them with a response. They never received a reply.

Meanwhile, Ramadan accommodations are made for Muslim students like using the school's gym for Islamic prayers. "Students are excused from classes on a daily basis for their religious obligations" during this time, the source claims.

The website's source also revealed there's a Christian club that meets at the school, but after school hours.