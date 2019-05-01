'Downright Sickening': CA Preps Graphic Sex Ed with Bondage, 'Blood Play', and K-3 Gender Queer

The state of California is poised to adopt a no-holds-barred K-12 health curriculum that teaches children as young as kindergarten about gender identity issues and talks explicitly with high school students about every imaginable sex act.

The State Board of Education has been taking public comment on the curriculum for months and despite protests from various parent and conservative groups, it appears it will adopt it this month.

Greg Burt, a spokesman for the California Family Council, says protestors are running out of time.

"We expect them to simply rubber stamp it," he told CBN News on Wednesday, "but we are going to make it as painful as possible. If this is what they intend to expose kids to, if this is where they're going then the whole state needs to know about it."

A new 18,000-member parent group, Informed Parents of California (IPOC), will join the council to protest the curriculum during a May 8th rally at the capitol.

IPOC co-founder Stephanie Yates calls the curriculum "downright sickening. It's dangerous. It's reckless and it will destroy our children's physical, emotional and mental health," she said.

The curriculum draws on guidance from the California Healthy Youth Act, which took effect in 2016. It requires "comprehensive" sex ed for students in middle and high school but also allows them to opt-out, if their parent or guardian makes a request in writing.

However, students may not opt out of instruction related to gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or discrimination.

State senator Mike Morrell (R-Rancho Cucamonga) is seeking to remedy that with a new bill that will allow K-6 parents the ability to opt-in to the sex ed curriculum for their children, rather than having to opt-out. The bill would also require school districts to post elementary-age sex ed curriculum on their websites.

"Many parents have expressed concern that much of the material is unsuitable for young students and in some cases, even indecent," said Morrell.

IPOC parents say some of the biggest concerns include: a book for kindergarten through third grade which teaches kids that they can be a boy, girl, neither, gender queer or gender fluid and that adults might not understand their gender identity.

A book for fourth, fifth and sixth-grade boys discusses slang words for genitals and explains masturbation and sexual fantasies.

A book for high school students introduces sex acts for all sexual orientations and introduces the concepts of bondage, body fluid, blood play, fisting and other sexual behaviors once considered to be acts of debauchery.

Burt acknowledged that local school districts have the final say on what they teach but said the state's curriculum is still a huge influence. "What we find is school districts will use this framework as a guide to decide what curriculum and books to pick," he said.