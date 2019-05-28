Famed Shock Rocker Alice Cooper Proud to Be a Rebel Like Jesus, the One Who Freed Him from a Life of Sin

Alice Cooper, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his radical transformation from shock rocker to Jesus-follower, was recently seen rocking with his band the Hollywood Vampires, including Johnny Depp and Joe Perry.

Some Christians may question why Cooper, dressed in dark makeup, is performing his latest song, "The Boogeyman Surprise," considering Cooper calls himself a Christian.

You ain’t ready for the boogieman! Alice & @hollywoodvamps' new single “The Boogieman Surprise” is out today

Album Pre-order: https://t.co/X0BAnN60Kq

Music Video: https://t.co/fssAnMlRDK pic.twitter.com/ijDGhd5cuX — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) May 17, 2019

But Cooper says he's proud to be a revolutionary, living his faith in the middle of the rock scene, telling Harvest Ministries Pastor Greg Laurie, "There was never a rebel, more of a rebel, than Jesus Christ. You want to talk about a rebel. He was the ultimate."

If Alice Cooper is really a Christian, why does he still perform as “Alice Cooper?” In this video, he gives the answer. pic.twitter.com/nuHeZX3ms5 — Greg Laurie (@greglaurie) May 22, 2019

Laurie recently interviewed Cooper at the rocker's faith-based non-profit organization, Solid Rock teen center in Phoenix. Christian Headlines reports Cooper founded the center in 1995 to help troubled teens.

Cooper tells Laurie he made a career out of "shock rock," but now he's a Christian who just wants to help teens in the name of Jesus.

"People have the wrong concepts of Christians. They think we are supposed to sit around all the time. We like to rock and roll. I think you keep a better watch on your Christian life," he said.

Cooper says Jesus saved him from cocaine and sin. And he is committed to helping others, once giving a Bible to Marilyn Manson. "They respect you because you're you. You have this platform to reach people. People will listen to a guy like you," Laurie said.

Cooper told Pastor Laurie that he considered changing his name when he left his lurid lifestyle behind.

He says his pastor told him, "Look where He (God) put you. What if you're Alice Cooper but what if you're now following Christ and you're a rock star but you don't live the rock live. Your lifestyle is now your testimony."

During the interview, Cooper talked about the transformation of his life and music.

"One of my albums, The Last Temptation, was being sold in Christian book stores and my record company couldn't figure out why. It was saying, 'Hey, if you want what the world has to offer you, that's all you're going to get'," Cooper explained.

Since 1990, Pastor Greg Laurie and his Harvest Ministries have impacted millions of people through their SoCal Harvest events.

Laurie is planning to hold his 30th annual SoCal Harvest outreach at Anaheim's Angel Stadium August 23-25.

Pastor Laurie will answer some of life's most important questions, such as "What is the meaning of life?" and "What happens when we die?" — right in the spot where his outreaches all began 30 years ago.

Christian artists will perform each night, including: Passion, Chris Tomlin, Newsboys, For King and Country, Lecrae, Jeremy Camp, Phil Wickham and more.



In the past, Laurie has hosted other big guests at his SoCal Harvest events, interviewing Mel Gibson on stage a few years ago. There is no mention yet if Alice Cooper or any other surprise guest may appear at SoCal Harvest this year.

More than 9.45 million people have participated in Harvest events in person or online since 1990, with 530,449 of them making professions of faith.