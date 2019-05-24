'I Stood My Ground': Mom With Cancer Kept Her Baby Despite Abortion Guidance, Both Are 10 Years Healthy

The battle over abortion in the US is as contentious as ever, with more and more states passing laws to restrict it as other states pass laws to expand it.

Often, abortion advocates argue that abortion is necessary in cases where the life of the mother is at risk.

But some research offers hope for pregnant women with cancer. For example, Life News reports a study in The Lancet in 2012 that found that pregnant women don't need to abort their babies while undergoing cancer treatment.

And research in 2015 in the New England Journal of Medicine found that chemotherapy does not harm the development of an unborn baby. "Prenatal exposure to maternal cancer with or without treatment did not impair the cognitive, cardiac, or general development of children in early childhood," researchers wrote.

It is an experience that Sarah Wickline Hull knows well.

When she was 20 weeks pregnant, doctors told her that she had aggressive cancer.

Hull said that doctors told her that she and her baby could die and suggested she have an abortion.

That was more than 10 years ago. Today Hull and her daughter are happy and healthy.

She shared about her story earlier this year in a Facebook post.

"People are talking about the medical necessity of abortion to save the mother's life. I was one of those mothers," she said.

"I was diagnosed with an aggressive cancer that was cutting off my airway at 20 weeks of pregnancy. I will never forget when the first doctor, an oncologist, mentioned abortion. We had gone thru years of infertility to get pregnant. I knew I would rather die and give birth."

She continued, "Then I met with another doctor who listed all of the problems the baby would have if I did not terminate. I stood my ground and refused. He said, 'That is ok. The baby will probably spontaneously abort anyway'."

"I searched and found good doctors that supported me, and I gave birth to a healthy baby at 34 weeks," she said.

TO HAVE YOUR VOICE HEARD ON ABORTION GO HERE TO PROTECT THE UNBORN.

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of Hull becoming cancer free.

"I have a healthy, beautiful, bright, precious 10-year-old daughter who is a living reminder that doctors do not know everything," said Hull.