Illinois Pushes Abortion at Any Time for Any Reason, Indiana Pro-Life Bill Upheld at Supreme Court

Lawmakers in Illinois have advanced what could be the nation's most liberal abortion law.

Supporters say the measure is necessary to counter other states' actions to restrict abortion and the threat to overturn Roe v. Wade – the Supreme Court ruling that created abortion rights.

Illinois state House Democrats voted to replace the state's abortion law with a measure that would make abortion a primary right in the state.

According to the Thomas More Society, the bill known as the "Reproductive Health Act" is worse than the bill passed in New York earlier this year and would make Illinois "an abortion destination" for the entire country. Abortions would be allowed for any reason and at any time during pregnancy.

Among other provisions, the amended bill requires private health insurance companies that cover pregnancy-related benefits to cover abortions – even late-term abortions.

There are no abortion coverage exemptions for churches, religious nonprofits, or pro-life individuals and small business owners.

The bill even strikes current law that protects parents from having to pay for a child's abortion when performed without parental consent.

In a statement, the Catholic Conference of Illinois said, "The fundamental premise of the bill is flawed, and no amendment or tweak to the language will change the fact that it is designed to rob the vulnerable life in the womb of any trace of human dignity and value."

Meanwhile, the US Supreme Court is upholding an Indiana law that requires abortion providers to dispose of aborted fetuses in the same way as human remains.

"Unborn infants shouldn't be disposed of as 'medical waste' when they die before birth, regardless of whether their deaths are spontaneous, accidental, or induced. Further, the broken bodies of aborted infants shouldn't be exploited for scientific experimentation." -Denise Burke

At the same time, the justices refused to consider Indiana's effort to ban abortions based on sex, race, or disability. The justices said their decision "expresses no view on the merits."

Justice Clarence Thomas wanted to hear the case though, writing that the particular Indiana provision promotes "a state's compelling interest in preventing abortion from becoming a tool of modern-day eugenics."



Lila Rose of the pro-life group Live Action responded to the ruling in a tweet saying, "Today's SCOTUS decision justly upholds Indiana's fetal remains law, ensuring babies killed by abortion get humane, decent burial. But they rejected deciding on the blocked ban on abortions based on sex, race & disability. No reckoning w/ Roe yet, but I think it will still come."

She continued, "SCOTUS can't pretend forever that destroying a human being in utero is any different than destroying a newborn. Roe was decided by ignorantly dodging the reality that all humans are, by nature, persons. As the court's composition continues to change, Roe's days are numbered."