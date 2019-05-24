Los Angeles Bans Travel to Alabama, Calls Pro-Life Law 'an Act of Aggression'

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has voted to institute a one-year travel ban to Alabama in response to the state's recently passed pro-life law.

The ban, which was authored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis "imposes a one year travel restriction to the State of Alabama for official LA County business, except for emergencies and other limited situations."

"This challenge by Alabama and other states would overturn decades of precedent. It is an attack not only confined to the residents of those states, but an act of aggression upon all of us," Supervisor Solis said in a statement.

The board also voted to send a letter to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama leaders urging them to repeal their abortion ban immediately.

The county will send a similar letter to political leaders in other states that have passed or advanced pro-life bills in recent months, including Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio and Utah.

The Los Angeles County isn't the first to institute a travel ban to Alabama.

Last week, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold banned her staff from traveling to the state.

Maryland has threatened to do the same.