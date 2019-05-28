Missouri's Last Abortion Clinic May Close Due to License Non-Renewal

Missouri's only abortion clinic says it expects to be shut down this week.

Planned Parenthood officials said in a teleconference that the current license for the St. Louis facility expires Friday. If not renewed, the organization said Missouri would become the first state without a functioning abortion clinic since the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision.

The abortion provider said the state told officials it was investigating "a large number of possible deficiencies." The state wanted to interview seven physicians, but the organization said only the two staff physicians agreed to be interviewed. Those interviews will take place later Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Missouri is among half a dozen states that have passed sweeping anti-abortion measures.

Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, signed a bill Friday banning abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

Under the Missouri law that comes into force Aug. 28, doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff could face five to 15 years in prison. Women who terminate their pregnancies cannot be prosecuted.

Planned Parenthood has filed a lawsuit, asking a circuit court judge to grant a restraining order against the state. The court will hear arguments on Wednesday. The organization wants the state to renew its license.

The organization would still be able to provide other services to women in Missouri.

Lisa Cox, a spokesperson for The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, told CBS News on Tuesday morning via email that Planned Parenthood's license was "under review," and did not respond to additional questions.