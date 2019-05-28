Pulse Nightclub Survivor: 'God Loves You the Way You Are, but His Gospel Demands Change'

WASHINGTON – Once committed to the LGBT lifestyle, now free in Christ. This is the message of the Freedom March.

Christians who were formerly caught up in the LGBT lifestyle recently took the stage in Washington, DC at Sylvan Theater, directly adjacent the Washington Monument, where they led the audience in worship and delivered impactful testimonies before marching to the White House.

Freedom March was founded by a group of former members of the LGBT community who've found the transforming power of Christ to bring healing and wholeness to their lives.

"Chains break at the name of Jesus" could be heard clearly from across the monument's lawn as the worship team proclaimed the good news of freedom in Jesus.

Jen Schmidt used to identify as a lesbian and says she is attending the event to show support for her colleagues. "I'm here to plug in with other people who used to identify as LGTBQ, who used to identify with our sexuality instead of who God intended us to be," she said.

Schmidt also told CBN News that the LGBT community is showing hostility against those who are leaving the lifestyle.

"I'm here to celebrate with other people who are bold enough to stand up in a day where others are afraid to proclaim Christ's truth of freedom out of fear of being shamed," she said.

Pulse Nightclub shooting survivor Luis Javier Ruiz and Angel Colon also spoke at the event.

Ruiz told CBN News there is always hope for people who have same-sex attraction but choose not to pursue that lifestyle out of biblical conviction.

"Instead of proving why you can be a gay Christian, have an open mind and try to research why the Bible says you can not. I don't mean to base your beliefs on what people say, what Facebook says, or even culture and society, but what the Word says. Do your research and look up why people are coming out of LGBTQ+ lifestyles. I am not saying that we are perfect or that temptation doesn't still come because it will and it does. I still get temptations! Temptation isn't a sin, but acting on the temptation is," he said.

Ruiz continued by praising God's transforming love.

"I write this out of love, because I was loved. Don't have this mindset of being allowed to live in a house for eternity, if you don't know or have a relationship with the owner of the house. God loves you the way you are, but His Gospel demands change," he said.