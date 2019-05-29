The 'Perversion Files': Boy Scouts of America Facing Further Accusations of Abuse

The Boy Scouts of America are facing more lawsuits out of New York as victims of sexual abuse continue to speak out.

The organization has already faced numerous lawsuits for sexual abuse. Hundreds more are expected after several states passed laws adjusting restrictive statute-of-limitations laws.

"There has been public pressure for years in New York to amend the statute of limitations to allow these claims to be litigated. Prior to the enactment into law of the Child Victims Act on Feb.14, 2019, the statutes of limitations for both criminal prosecution and civil tort claims failed to allow for the necessary time to process these sensitive claims and allow victims extended time to seek judicial recourse," says The New York Law Journal.

The Boy Scouts have a list of thousands of adults deemed ineligible to work with scouts because of confirmed or suspected acts of molestation.

The Buffalo News says, "All of the names from Western New York were first made public in 2012 with the release of internal Boy Scouts of America documents known as the 'perversion files' that identified volunteers deemed ineligible due to sexual misconduct complaints."

Attorney Jason Amala, representing abuse victims said, "The entire organisation is based on this idea that here's a man you can trust. It's not your own dad. This is someone you can trust and you should trust. How on earth can you tell kids that and tell parents that when you know that you have this systemic problem that they can't all be trusted."

In a statement, the Boy Scouts said, "We believe victims, we support them, and we have paid for unlimited counseling by a provider of their choice. We mandate that all leaders, volunteers and staff members nationwide immediately report any abuse allegation to law enforcement."