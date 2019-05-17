UPDATE: Texas Woman Forcibly Taken Off Life Support Has Been SAVED By a Pro-Life Group

A Texas woman who had her life-sustaining breathing assistance withdrawn by the doctors who were meant to be caring for her has been saved through an emergency hospital transfer.

The transfer, which involved the use of a private ambulance, was funded by pro-life group, Texas Right to Life.

Carolyn Jones was taken off life-support May 13 after medics invoked the 10-day rule, a Texas directive that allows doctors to stop medical treatment if they deem it futile.



Carolyn Jones. Image source: Mark Dickson



Since then, there has been a frantic effort to raise the funds required to transfer Jones to another facility. Now, after much prayer and some incredibly generous donations, Jones has finally been released from Houston’s Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital and ferried by private ambulance to Ben Taub Hospital, which is staffed by faculty, residents, and students from Baylor College of Medicine.



Image source: Mark Dickson



There, the dedicated medics immediately ensured that Carolyn was adequately cared for.

“Not only did they accept her, but they agreed that she needed dialysis if she was going to live,” explained pro-life campaigner Mark Dickson, who has been advocating on behalf of the family.

“Because Ben Taub had no extra beds, they arranged an emergency transfer to another hospital that was ready and willing to help Carolyn Jones get the life-sustaining treatment that she desperately needed,” Dickson added.



Image source: Mark Dickson



Though Jones is stable for now, Mark reminded supporters just how desperately unprofessional the original hospital had been throughout the entire process.

“Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital refused to provide Carolyn Jones with the care that she needed to survive,” Dickson explained of the shocking situation. “That hospital was a death trap and one we had to escape from.”

Though the private transfer was successful, it was certainly a struggle. Dickson noted that hospital workers at the Memorial booted out many of those supporting the family through this nightmarish situation.

“In the process of this great escape, several of our patient advocates were kicked out of the hospital and off of Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital’s property,” Dickson explained.

Still, for now, Carolyn is out of the woods — and that is a massive answer to prayer!

“Thank you Jesus. I know Texas Right to Life and Right to Life of East Texas are both extremely grateful for everyone who played a role in helping Carolyn Jones get the help that she needed,” Dickson said.

While the immediate danger is no more, Dickson added that “the fight for the life of Carolyn Jones is not over!” and urged people to keep giving to the fundraising effort.

You can donate here.