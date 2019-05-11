Vice President Mike Pence to Deliver Liberty University Commencement Address

HomepageUSNewsCBNNews.comVice President Mike Pence to Deliver Liberty University Commencement Address 05-11-2019Steve Warren Vice President Mike Pence. (Image credit: CBN News)Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University's 46th Commencement Saturday morning. The university is located in Lynchburg, Virginia. Watch it live on CBNNews.com at 10:00 am Eastern. CBN News Email Updates CBN News Email UpdatesStay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox. Email Updates Morning Update Evening Update CBN News This Week Christian World News Jerusalem Dateline Email Address * Latest CBN News Stories Change Your Faith, or Else: Nancy Pelosi's 'Equality Act' Will Make Religious Freedom Less Equal Pro-Lifers Pack Street at Philly Planned Parenthood: 'We Are Not Going to Continue to Be Bullied' Why America's Porn Problem Is a Public Health Crisis Unborn Babies Are Not Human? CNN Debate Leads to Stunning Declaration: 'That Is Not a Human Being' Pro-Life Activists Rally in Philly to Counter Dem's Vicious Viral Attack