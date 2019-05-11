Displaying 30+ Stories
Vice President Mike Pence to Deliver Liberty University Commencement Address

05-11-2019
Steve Warren
Vice President Mike Pence. (Image credit: CBN News)
Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at Liberty University's 46th Commencement Saturday morning. The university is located in Lynchburg, Virginia. 

Watch it live on CBNNews.com at 10:00 am Eastern.

