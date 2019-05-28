'We Have an Anti-Semitism Crisis': NYPD Reports 83% Spike in Hate Crimes

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has seen a shocking increase in hate crimes this year, especially against the city's Jewish population.

The Wall Street Journal reports the NYPD received 176 complaints of hate crimes from Jan. 1 to May 19, an 83 percent increase in all hate crimes compared to the same period in 2018.

The New York City Council created the Office of Hate Crime Prevention in January to handle the growing problem.

They quickly realized that a majority of reported hate crimes are committed against Jews.

"Our residents should feel free to worship without fear–and yet they can't right now," City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said. "We have an anti-Semitism crisis in New York. It's a national problem, but New York accounts for way too many incidents."

Anti-Semitic incidents usually take the form of swastika graffiti, broken property, and property damage. However, some anti-Semitic attacks involve violence against people. Earlier this month, a Jewish man in Brooklyn was spat on and cursed at while walking down the street.

The Anti-Defamation League recently published statistics showing that 17 of the 39 incidents of physical assault against American Jews in 2018, happened in the state of New York, which amounts to 43% of all such assaults.

"The data released by NYPD today is deeply disturbing and should serve as an important reminder to all of us that we must continue to be vigilant in the face of hate," said Evan R. Bernstein, ADL NY/NJ regional director.

And CBN News has reported that The New York Times came under fire last month for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon. The iconic paper was forced to remove the cartoon and apologize after receiving backlash.