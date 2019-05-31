'We Lost Everything': Wild, Record Breaking Weather Still Ravaging the Country

For weeks now, severe weather has wreaked havoc from Texas to Ohio as roughly 400 tornadoes have been reported across 22 states and flood waters swamp communities in five others. Now thousands of Americans are relying on the help and charity of others.

Remarkable images of perfectly formed funnel clouds have been caught on camera as they rip up everything in their path.

Homes in Texas have been reduced to toothpicks as winds tossed trees across houses in Pennsylvania like straw.



"The sun was shining yesterday and then all of a sudden dark clouds and the weather came," says Chris Williams from Pipersville, Pennsylvania.

"I've never seen the wind like that. Branches were blowing all over the place, trash cans were everywhere," Richard Trate said Thursday recalling what he saw in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

In Maryland, commuters were forced to dodge debris tossed around by severe storms on Thursday.

"Yikes, a tree just fell," one driver can be heard saying on video as he drove through perilous conditions.

More than 1,500 flights have been canceled due to storms. About an hour outside of St. Louis, wind ravaged a small airport Thursday, flipping over a plane like a toy.

"You can see the rotation, you could see the rain," said Airport Manager Chad Feldpouch.

While tornado victims recover from wind damage, others confront the smelly, devastating mess of flood waters.

Record flooding is causing chaos and heartache in Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma where Tulsa is experiencing its worst flooding in more than 30 years.

In the small community of Braggs, the only way in or out is by boat or horse.

"They're saying at least June 8th before we can get a car out," says Emily Coleman holding her toddler and standing with her two other children.

Sarah and David Ensminger are just two of the many people in Oklahoma relying on the benevolence of others. Their home is submerged under 14 feet of water.

"We lost everything. Our car is there, our truck is there, everything is under water," says David.

The couple is still looking for their two dogs.

"I pretty much stay stressed. I try to stay positive, but it's just hard," says Sarah Ensminger as she fights tears.

It's a similar situation in the Dayton, Ohio area where a tornado ripped through the region this week.

"It's still very shocking... it's still very shocking to see your community torn apart in a matter of seconds," says T'Aira Mann who says she's thankful she escaped to safety with her fiance and young son.

You can help meet the needs of these tornado victims - click here to help Operation Blessing.

CBN's Operation Blessing is there to help Mann and others in her situation. The ministry's 53-foot tractor trailer carrying bottled water, hygiene kits and meals is now on the scene, and that's not all.

"Our equipment trailer has arrived, our mobile command center, our tool trailers and supply trucks and we're going to start coordinating volunteers immediately to go out and help tornado victims with their cleanup efforts," Operation Blessing's Tom Wiley explains.

Members of the community are grateful for the help.

"Thank you so much for one, buying all the products because you didn't have to do that God bless you for that, and for coming and giving your time to the community of Trotwood," Mann says.

