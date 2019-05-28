Displaying 30+ Stories
World War II Veteran's Rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on the Harmonica Goes Viral 

05-28-2019
Steve Warren
World War II veteran Pete DuPré&#039;s performance of &quot;The Star-Spangled Banner&quot; is going viral on social media. (Screenshot courtesy: Trending Daily Sports Videos/YouTube)
Pete DuPré's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the harmonica at a Women's National Team Soccer Match over Memorial Day weekend is going viral on social media. 

DuPré, 96, served as a medic in World War II.

ESPN first shared the video on twitter Sunday -- where it quickly reached two million views by Monday. 

DuPré proudly delivered the performance wearing a USA soccer shirt and wearing a hat with "World War II Veteran" embroidered across the front of it.  After his performance, standing in front of a gigantic American flag, he waved to the crowd before returning to his wheelchair.

