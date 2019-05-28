World War II Veteran's Rendition of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' on the Harmonica Goes Viral 

Pete DuPré's performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" on the harmonica at a Women's National Team Soccer Match over Memorial Day weekend is going viral on social media.

DuPré, 96, served as a medic in World War II.

ESPN first shared the video on twitter Sunday -- where it quickly reached two million views by Monday.

DuPré proudly delivered the performance wearing a USA soccer shirt and wearing a hat with "World War II Veteran" embroidered across the front of it. After his performance, standing in front of a gigantic American flag, he waved to the crowd before returning to his wheelchair.