Death Toll Rises from Massive Fireworks Explosion in Mexico

An explosion in Tultepec, Mexico, killed 31 people and injured dozens on Tuesday at a fireworks market that is north of Mexico City.

Other people in the neighboring towns said they could feel the ground underneath them shake as the fireworks stalls exploded, over and over again.

The blasts sent rockets flying and huge amounts of smoke into the air in the middle of the packed San Pablito market.

Mexican authorities said the death toll rose to 31 Wednesday after several hospitalized victims died of their injuries.

Some of those who died were burned so badly they could not be identified by their age, or gender. Nine bodies have been identified so far, including a 3-month-old baby boy and a 12-year-old-girl. A total of seven male minors were among those who were dead, according to a Fox News report.

Seventy-two people were being treated for injuries that included severe burns, for some over 90 percent of their body.

One resident told CNN the town has had other explosions in the past "but not of this magnitude."

The president of Mexico, Enrique Pena Nieto shared his condolences over Twitter:

Mis condolencias a los familiares de quienes perdieron la vida en este accidente y mis deseos de pronta recuperación para los lesionados. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) December 20, 2016

Others posted video of the explosions on social media.

An explosion ripped through Mexico's most famous fireworks market last night. Reports say that at least 31 people have been killed and 70 injured. Follow the link in our bio for more details. Video: Jose Luis Tolentino #Tultepec #mexico #fireworks #explosión A video posted by The Guardian (@guardian) on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:53am PST

Explosión en el mercado de cohetes Tultepec. A video posted by Anunnaki Enlil (@enlilanunnaki) on Dec 20, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

<script async defer src="//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js"></script>

A past explosion at the same fireworks market occurred in 2005 that injured a large group of people, causing enormous damage.

Mexico State Gov. Eruviel Avila says investigators are going to "identify who is responsible" for the explosion.

