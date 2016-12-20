Germany Has Become a Dangerous Mission Field

Monday's truck attack at a crowded Berlin Christmas market has revived the debate over Germany's "welcoming culture" toward predominantly Muslim refugees.

The head of Germany's leading right-wing party, Alternative for Germany, is demanding tougher border control, a crackdown on radical mosques, and the deportation of potential terrorists.

A regional leader and member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's own party said today that Germany is in a "state of war."

But an evangelical pastor in Berlin says the influx of refugees are also "God's timing" and an "awesome opportunity" for the church.

Pastor Jürgen Eisen of the Equippers church in Berlin says German Christians have prayed for the Middle East for years, and now God has brought the mission field to Germany.

But not without a steep human cost.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the truck attack that left 12 people dead and nearly 50 injured, as German security forces hunted for the perpetrator after releasing a man from custody for lack of evidence.

Islamic State terrorists are known to have entered Germany as part of the refugee influx.

Eisen admitted that there is a a balance between Christian outreach and national security, saying, "Islam is dangerous. In a way, the whole world is at war. People are afraid of what will happen. People are saying, 'Let's close the border.' "

"But God loves every person, including Muslims," Eisen said, "and it would be totally wrong to isolate ourselves and miss this opportunity."

"The majority of Germans want the nation to remain open. People want to be open, but we don't want to be stupid."