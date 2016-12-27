North Korean Missiles Pose Threat to US, Europe

North Korean missiles pose a direct threat to the United States and Europe as advancing technology now allows the country to put nuclear warheads on missiles that can travel thousands of miles.

According to a South Korean think tank report, North Korea has developed an intercontinental ballistic missile that will be capable of hitting the US mainland by 2020 at the latest.

"The North is estimated to have succeeded in developing nuclear warheads on par with boosted fission weapons through its fourth and fifth nuclear tests," the Institute for National Security Strategy under the National Intelligence Service said in its report released on Sunday.

A South Korean government briefing revealed that the reach could be far greater, Daily News Online reported.

A senior ministry official told the organization the true extent of North Korea's weapons development is classified information.

"I am not able to share everything I know because much of the intelligence is classified and I don't want to go into precise details," the official, who wanted to remain anonymous, said. "There are different assessments of North Korea's ballistic missile capabilities, but what is for sure is as they repeat tests, they learn something important."

The Institute of National Security Strategy cautioned that the seriousness of the North Korean nuclear program lies in the rapid growth of warheads.

"Considering the capabilities of North Korean submarines, U.S. military bases, not only in South Korea but in Japan, will be under threat," the report said.