Quiet in Syria: Will the Ceasefire Last?

All is quiet in Syria after a nationwide cease-fire went into effect Friday.

Past attempts at stopping the bloodshed have failed, but many hope this Russia-Turkey brokered cease-fire could be a breakthrough in Syria's civil war.

While the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported minor clashes between troops and rebels near, Damascus, there have been no reports of civilian casualties since the truce began.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that the cease-fire will be guaranteed by both Moscow and Turkey, and the agreement has been welcomed by Iran.



Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the cease-fire a "major achievement" in a tweet Friday. "Let's build on it by tackling the roots of extremist terror," he added.

The truce followed a Russian-Turkish agreement earlier this month to rid Aleppo of its last remaining rebels. The retaking of all of Aleppo marked Assad's greatest victory since the start of the 2011 uprising against his family's four-decade rule.



"The defeat of the terrorists in Aleppo is an important step toward ending the war," Assad said in an interview with an Italian TV station, adding that the capture of the city does not mean that the war has ended because "terrorists" are still in Syria.



The United States was left out of both agreements, reflecting the deteriorating relations between the United States and Russia.

Assad says he is "more optimistic" that peace may be possible once President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.



"Mr. Trump, during his campaign - (said) that his priority is fighting terrorism, and we believe that this is the beginning of the solution, if he can implement what he announced," Assad said.

