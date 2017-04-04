4-Day-Old Baby Rescued on Refugee Boat

A four-day-old baby was one of more than 200 North and Central African migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea.

Their destination was Europe and the only thing between them and the rough waters below was a rubber boat.

Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish humanitarian organization, launched a search and rescue mission to save the baby and the hundreds of other passengers from the dangerous seas.

It was a mission that lasted three hours, buy the migrants were successfully rescued and are expected to reach the Sicilian port town of Augusta on Sunday.

The baby's young parents were among the hundreds who were rescued. They had been living in Libya before they decided to leave for Europe.

"We want to go to France or Germany, there is a future for our family there," Richard Ohene, the father, told Reuters.

For Daniel Calvelo, one of the humanitarian workers who helped rescue the infant, this mission was different.

"A week ago, I collected a dead body from the Mediterranean for the first time, and (Saturday) I carried a new life," he said.

Italy is one of the main arrival points migrants use for their journey to Europe. So far, nearly 600 have died this year trying to reach Italy from North Africa

