'Sweden Has Been Attacked'; Hijacked Truck Rams Store in Killing Spree

A large beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least three people, but several more may have died.

Broadcaster SVT said at least five people were killed. A Swedish radio reporter on the scene said three died, but added that it was "probably more."

Sweden's intelligence agency says a large number were wounded.

The newspaper Expressen reported the truck was hijacked by three armed men who began shooting after the crash.

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven called the crash a terror attack. One person was arrested.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Sweden has been criticized for an ambitious immigration program that has brought in a large number of Muslims from the Middle East and Africa.

Sweden's security service Säpo admits that more than 300 Muslims have traveled from Sweden to join terrorist groups in the Middle East and an estimated 150 have since returned.

Photos from the scene showed a large beer truck sticking out of the Ahlens department store.

Aftonbladet reported that Swedish beer maker Spendrups said one of its trucks had been hijacked earlier Friday.

"We stood inside a shoe store and heard something...and then people started to scream," witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. "I looked out of the store and saw a big truck."

Vehicles have become a common weapon for Muslim terrorists in extremist attacks.

Last month, in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group, a man drove into a crowd on London's Westminster Bridge, killing three people and injuring many others before stabbing a policeman to death. He was shot dead by police.

A fourth person, a woman thrown into the Thames by the force of the car attack, died from her injuries Thursday.

The Islamic State has also claimed responsibility for a truck attack that killed 86 people in Nice, France, in July during a Bastille Day festival and another truck attack that killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin.