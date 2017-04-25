Christian Widow's Words for Terrorist Who Killed Her Husband Will Leave You Speechless

It is no secret that ISIS wants Christian blood. They call believers their "favorite prey" and these threats became reality when ISIS militants killed dozens after setting off bombs in Christian churches on Good Friday.

One Christian woman's response after she tragically lost her husband in the attack left a Muslim journalist absolutely speechless on television. When Egyptian television personality Amr Adeeb asked her about her feelings toward the terrorist who killed her husband, nothing could prepare him from what he heard next.

"May God forgive you, and we also forgive you," she said, addressing the ISIS terrorists. "You put my husband in a place that I couldn't have dreamed of. Believe me, I am proud of him. And I wish I was there beside him, believe me, and I thank you."

After hearing this, Adeeb could only sit in silent disbelief, watching the widow find forgiveness through her sobs.

After ten seconds of intense silence, Adeeb praised Christians for their shocking forgiveness.

"Egyptian Christians are made of steel!" He exclaimed. "How great is the amount of forgiveness you have?? If your enemy knew how much forgiveness you have for them, he would not believe it. If it was my father, I could never say this! These people have so much forgiveness. This is their faith and religious conviction."

Her testimony has touched thousands across the world.

Anba Angaelos, general bishop of the Coptic Orthodox Church in Britain, said he takes "huge pride in their witness and in their example."

"If they can live with this grace and graciousness in that volatile setting, then in our day-to-day lives and in our day-to-day struggles, we should be able to do the same," he says.

Christians face violent persecution in the Middle East but that has not stopped many believers from following the example of this Christian woman -- to forgive.