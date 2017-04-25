Obama's Secret Prisoner Giveaway to Iran Exposed

A new report shows that President Barack Obama delivered a secret giveaway to the Islamic regime of Iran so he could get his nuclear deal.

The Obama administration released seven Iranian-born prisoners as part of the agreement. President Obama described them as "civilians."

But an in-depth investigation by Politico shows some of them were accused by Obama's own Justice Department of posing threats to national security.

Three were allegedly part of an illegal network that supplied Iran with U.S.-made microelectronics that could be used in cruise and surface-to-air missiles.

In addition, one of them conspired to send thousands of U.S.-made assault rifles to Iran. And others were working to get their hands on an airplane for a pro-Hezbollah group.

Politico reports, "The biggest fish, though, was Seyed Abolfazl Shahab Jamili, who had been charged with being part of a conspiracy that from 2005 to 2012 procured thousands of parts with nuclear applications for Iran via China."

All this and more was kept from the public.

The Trump administration is reviewing the deal carefully.

Two years ago another secret side deal was exposed. The nuclear deal allowed Iran to use its own inspectors to investigate a site it has been accused of using to develop nuclear arms.

Under that secret agreement, an Iranian-picked inspection team would investigate the Parchin nuclear site, which has been linked to persistent allegations of secret nuclear weapons work.