One Million Head to Rome For Holy Week Amid Terror Fears

As many as one million Christians are expected to descend on Rome for Holy Week and Easter, amid heightened security and terrorism fears.

With the war in Syria and the massacre of Egyptian Christians in Egypt on Palm Sunday, tourists noted the extra police presence in the Eternal City.

One tourist told Rome Reports , "We feel very safe. It's always heartbreaking to see the need for all the security." Another said, "Everything is quite controlled. There are a lot of police, lots of military."

There will be extra security at the Colosseum for the Way of the Cross on Good Friday and St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis will preside over all ceremonies and on Holy Thursday will visit a jail to partake in the washing of the feet.