Pence's Blunt Warning to North Korea: 'The Era of Strategic Patience Is Over'

Vice President Mike Pence began his 10-day trip to Asia by going straight to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. There he delivered a very blunt message to the North that "the era of strategic patience is over."

And Pence put North Korea on notice on Monday that neither the United States nor South Korea would tolerate further missile and nuclear tests, saying, "We will meet any use of nuclear weapons with an overwhelming response."

The vice president's four-nation trip is intended to reassure America's allies and to show North Korea U.S. resolve.

Some believe China could diffuse the situation if it wanted to.

"China is the key," Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., told NBC's "Meet the Press. "They can stop this if they want to because of their control over the North Korean economy and by the way, there are artillery on the border between North and South Korea that can reach Seoul and we can't take them all out... but China can shut them down."

Pence warned that "if China is unable to deal with North Korea, the United States and our allies will."

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster told ABC's "This Week" that "there's an international consensus now, including the Chinese and the Chinese leadership, and that this is a situation that just can't continue."

North's Missile Launch Sabotaged by US?

Meanwhile, a North Korean missile test over the weekend failed in spectacular fashion.

U.S. commanders say a medium-range, ballistic missile blew up "almost immediately" after launch with the world watching, humiliating North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un on the weekend celebration of his grandfather's birthday.

Now, some are asking if a U.S. cyber attack could've brought the missile down.

"There's a very strong belief that the U.S., through cyber methods, has been successful on several occasions in interrupting these sorts of tests and making them fail," former British Foreign Secretary Sir Malcolm Rifkin said.

President Donald Trump was hopeful China would use its "extraordinary levers" to pressure the North to abandon its weapons program, a day after the failed test launch.

While the White House is using tough rhetoric against North Korea, a White House official said it will exhaust all non-military means to stop the North, including rolling out new sanctions before going to the military option.

After South Korea, Pence then heads to Japan, Indonesia and Australia where he'll meet with leaders in the region, military troops and business groups. This is the vice president's second foreign trip after he traveled to Germany and Belgium in February to meet with NATO and European Union leaders.