Pentagon: 2 Army Rangers May Have Been Killed by Friendly Fire

WASHINGTON — An investigation is underway to determine whether the two Army Rangers killed this week battling ISIS loyalists in eastern Afghanistan were victims of a friendly fire incident.

Pentagon officials confirmed to CBN News that the soldiers were identified as Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, 22, and Sgt. Cameron Thomas, 23, of Fort Benning, Georgia. Both soldiers were assigned to 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment.

The Rangers were killed in a three-hour firefight in Nangarhar province. Officials say the soldiers were part of an extremely risky mission to capture or kill the head of the ISIS Khorasan group.

"This was a dangerous mission. We knew this going in," said Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman. "This was the leader of ISIS in Afghanistan. We knew he would be heavily protected."

Rodgers and Thomas are the latest U.S. casualties in a stepped-up campaign against ISIS in the eastern province along border with Pakistan.