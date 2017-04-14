Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageWorldNews
Associated Press

Syria Begins Population Swap in 'Deal' with Opposition

04-14-2017

BEIRUT – The Syrian government and the opposition have begun a coordinated population swap of tens of thousands of people from four besieged towns.
 
Activists including the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said buses carrying rebels began leaving the rebel-held towns Madaya and Zabadani near Damascus on Friday morning in the first phase of the deal, which will also see the evacuation of residents from two pro-government Shiite villages in northern Syria.
 
Dozens of buses entered the areas Wednesday but by late Thursday people had not boarded them, according to opposition activists in the rebel-held towns.
 
If the evacuations are completed, they would be the first in number of rounds stretching over two months to evacuate some 30,000 Syrians from besieged areas, in a deal struck by rebels and the government.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles