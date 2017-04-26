The Intel Proves It: Trump's Airstrike Hit the Right Spot in Syrian Sarin Attack

The French foreign minister has announced that the chemical agent responsible for the 80 deaths in Syria was sarin nerve gas, and the Assad regime was behind it.



Analysis by French intelligence experts reveals that the blood from one of the victims confirmed the use of sarin. They compared samples from a sarin attack in Syria from 2013 and found they matched the new ones.

Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault also said the Syrian regime's air force launched the airstrikes against the town of Khan Shaykhun on the morning of April 4.

"The regime's air force.... is the only one with these aerial capabilities," Ayrault said.

French intelligence services also believe that only Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad and some of his entourage have the power to give the order to use chemical weapons.

Ayrault said France knows "from sure sources" that "the manufacturing process of the sarin that was sampled is typical of the method developed in Syrian laboratories."

"This method bears the signature of the regime and that is what allows us to establish its responsibility in this attack," the top French diplomat added.

Ayrault also said French intelligence services showed that only Syrian government forces could have launched the attack by a bomber taking off from the Sharyat airbase.

That's the airbase that President Donald Trump targeted on April 6. The U.S. struck that base with 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles, with Trump arguing that Syria must be held accountable for using chemical weapons to kill dozens of civilians.

Meanwhile, Ayrault says France is also working to bring those behind the "criminal" atrocities to international justice.