Thousands of Former Taliban Inside Germany?

Germany's government refugee agency admits that thousands of former Taliban fighters may have entered Germany in just the last two years.

The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) told security officials that thousands of Afghan migrants had identified themselves as former members of the Taliban during their asylum application, according to Der Spiegel.

Officials said it was unclear whether the refugees actually are former Taliban fighters or why they would admit they are.

There is speculation that some might falsely claim they were Taliban to avoid being deported to Afghanistan, where they would likely be punished with the death penalty.

Germany does not extradite or deport persons to nations if they will face capital punishment.

Meanwhile, the number of migrants suspected of criminal activity in Germany rose by a whopping 50 percent last year.

Islamic-motivated crime and terrorism also rose 13.7 percent, including last December's Berlin Christmas market attack that killed 12 and injured 56 people, according to the Interior Ministry.

Chancellor Angela Merkel allowed an estimated one million people from the Middle East and Africa to come to Germany during the refugee crisis in 2015 and 2016, most of them Muslims.

There have been reports that terrorists posing as refugees entered Europe during that time.