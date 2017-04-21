US Prosecutors Prepare to Arrest Julian Assange

U.S. prosecutors are preparing to seek the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, according to CNN and The Washington Post.

The Department of Justice has conducted an investigation of Assange and WikiLeaks dating back to 2010, when the site first posted thousands of stolen files by the former US Army intelligence analyst, now known as Chelsea Manning. However the DOJ has struggled to bring charges against the site or its founder.

Sources say now they have found a way to move forward and U.S. attorney general Jeff Sessions calls the arrest a top priority.

"This is a matter that's gone beyond anything I'm aware of. We have professionals that have been in the security business of the United States for many years that are shocked by the number of leaks and some of them are quite serious. So yes, it is a priority. We've already begun to step up our efforts and whenever a case can be made, we will seek to put some people in jail." Sessions said in a news conference on Thursday.

Possible charges include conspiracy, theft of government property and violating the Espionage Act.

