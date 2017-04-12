Was German Soccer Bus Bombing Muslim Terrorism?

German police have arrested one suspect after a note left at the scene of a bomb attack against a German soccer club's team bus suggests it might have been Islamic terrorism.

Investigators are focusing on two suspected Muslim extremists and have searched their homes, but authorities admit there could be other motives for the Tuesday evening attack before a Champions League match.

One of the suspects, a Muslim man, was arrested.



Investigators found three copies of the note at the scene which demanded the withdrawal of German fighter planes used against the Islamic State and the closure of the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

But one security official raised the possibility that the note found at the scene could be "an attempt to lay a false trail."

Three explosions went off near Borussia Dortmund's team bus as it set off Tuesday evening from its hotel on the city's outskirts for its Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco.



They shattered a window of the bus near Dortmund defender Marc Bartra, who underwent surgery for injuries to his wrist and arm.

Police said an officer accompanying the bus on a motorbike was suffering from blast trauma and shock.



The devices used in the attack contained metal pins. Investigators are still working to determine how the devices were detonated and what substance was used.



The match was called off shortly before kickoff and rescheduled for Wednesday evening. It was being held under increased security, and the club said fans wouldn't be allowed into the stadium with backpacks.