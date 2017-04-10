Whoa: Flight Crew Delivers Baby After Women Suddenly Goes Into Labor 42,000-Feet in the Air

A Turkish Airlines flight crew is receiving international accolades after successfully helping a pregnant woman give birth last week aboard a plane that was 42,000 feet in the air.

The dramatic scene unfolded on a flight from Guinea to Turkey, when the pregnant woman on board started experiencing some pains after the flight took off, the BBC reported.

READ: Is Chaos in Syria Fulfilling Bible Prophecy?

“The cabin crew noticed that a woman passenger named Nafi Diaby, [who was] 28 weeks into her pregnancy, was suffering childbirth pains,” Turkish Airlines said in a statement. “They promptly responded to assist her childbirth during the flight.”

As it turns out, passengers also helped out, with a healthy baby girl emerging as a result of their efforts; both the mother and child are said to be in good condition and were taken to a hospital after the plane landed in Burkina Faso.

“The mother gave birth while standing,” flight attendant Bouthayna Inanır reportedly told The Sun. “And we received help from several other passengers.”

It is unclear if anyone on board the plane was a doctor or medical professional or if crew members had been given training that helped them facilitate the birth, as The Huffington Post reported.

Most airlines allow pregnant women to fly until they are around 36 weeks, the Guardian reported.

In this particular case, the woman was only 28 weeks pregnant. Turkish Airlines does require women who are between 28 weeks and 35 weeks to have a doctor’s note in order to come aboard one of the company’s planes.

—

Other Must-Read Stories:

– Chaos in Syria, Trump’s Debacles and the Debate Over Bible Prophecy: The 10 Biggest Stories of the Week

– CHANGE: Trump Aggressively Seeking Release of Pastor Imprisoned in Turkey

– Is Chaos in Syria Fulfilling Bible Prophecy?

– ‘Why Rare if it Should Be Legal?’: Comedian Louis C.K.’s (Profane) Abortion Monologue is Raising Eyebrows

Billy Hallowell

Billy Hallowell has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite and on FoxNews.com, among other outlets. Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York