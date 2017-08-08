A Breakthrough for N. Korea: Rogue Regime Growing Stronger with Miniaturized Nuke Warhead

Watch: President Trump promises "fire and fury" if North Korea continues threats against U.S.

North Korea has successfully created a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit inside missiles, a key step in the rogue regime's ambitions to become a nuclear power, according to a confidential U.S. report released Tuesday.

The report, reviewed by The Washington Post (ITALICS), shows North Korea has made a breakthrough and can now build nuclear bombs small enough to fit on missiles.

The intelligence community "assesses North Korea has produced nuclear weapons for ballistic missile delivery, to include delivery by ICBM-class missiles," a portion of the assessment read.

The report also states that the United States believes North Korea has 60 nuclear devices, a huge increase compared to what experts previously assessed.

Riki Ellision, founder and chairman of the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, told CBN News, "I've been saying this for a long time. This report is affirmation that North Korea has it."

The Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance is a non-profit organization launched in 2002 with a singular purpose and mission to drive for the deployment, development and evolution of missile defense.

In the event of a military conflict, the U.S. would attempt to destroy or seize all North Korean weapons, so 60 targets represents an incredibly difficult task.

Analysts have long suspected North Korea could achieve a small enough device to launch atop a missile, but this is the first internal government document to acknowledge the technology.

On Saturday, the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously to impose severe economic sanctions on North Korea for launching two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.