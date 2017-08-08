As U.S. Warns Russia on Meddling, Critics Decry Mueller 'Fishing Expedition'

The U.S. is speaking directly to Russia about its interference in last year's presidential campaign.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the meddling damaged U.S.-Russian relations but that the countries should still work together.

Tillerson met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week during the ASEAN meeting in the Philippines.

The U.S. intelligence community believes Russia interfered in the election. Moscow has vehemently denied any attempts at meddling.

Tillerson characterized his talk with Lavrov as "trying to help them understand just how serious this incident has been" and warned "this has created serious mistrust between our two countries."

Still, Tillerson was careful to acknowledge that the countries must work together. "I don't think it is useful to just cut everything off on one single issue," he said.

Another problem for the countries – retaliatory sanctions that have sparked a tit-for-tat. Congress passed them last month and President Trump signed them, despite his objections. The sanctions target Russia's energy and financial sectors.

Now, Russia says it will expel hundreds of U.S. diplomats from its embassy and consulate staff in Russia. Tillerson says the U.S. will respond by Sept. 1st.

The issue of Russia's involvement in U.S. elections is also a political controversy at home. Critics are charging that special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation, has turned it into a "fishing expedition." The probe is examining the role of Russia in the U.S. presidential campaign and possible collusion by associates of the president.

Critics fear that Mueller will end up finding other crimes, unrelated to the original investigation mandate and they fear that he's not impartial, noting that Hillary Clinton donors are working on his team. They also note that Mueller has impaneled a grand jury which they believe could turn the probe into a criminal investigation.

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller and defended him on Sunday on Fox News. He called the presence of a grand jury "just a tool that we use like any other tool in the course of our investigations," and said it was an appropriate way to gather documents and call witnesses.

Rosenstein also denied any "fishing" charges and said Mueller is subject to the rules and regulations of the Department of Justice.

