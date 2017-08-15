Back from the Brink: North Korea Blinks First

North Korea seems to have backed away from its threat to attack the U.S. island territory of Guam, something that would have ensured a strong U.S. response.

The North Korean state media reports leader Kim Jong-un has decided not to launch a threatened missile attack on Guam. But the statement also warned the communist dictator might change his mind if "the Yankees persist in their extremely dangerous reckless actions."

That was welcome news to officials on Guam.

"We're happy that the rhetoric is starting to calm down perhaps from Kim Jong-un, not least pursuing at the moment his threats to fire missiles at Guam," Guam's Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio told reporters.

But at the same time, Pyongyang said North Korea's military Tuesday presented Kim with plans to launch missiles into waters near Guam and "wring the windpipes of the Yankees."

U.S. leaders had signaled Sunday that North Korea's threats to attack Guam were mostly bluster.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo told Fox News Sunday, "I've heard folks talking about that, being on the cusp of a nuclear war. I've seen no intelligence that would indicate that we're in that place today."

Still, President Trump had warned the North that the U.S. military was locked and loaded. And the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Gen. Joseph Dunford, had said, "I can tell you there are two things that we are clear about: One, our responsibility to defend against an attack, and two, our requirement to make sure that we have a decisive response in the event of an attack."

Defense Secretary James Mattis warned Monday that if North Korea fired a missile at the U.S., it could escalate into war very quickly.

Experts say the North could be looking for a concession, such as a cancellation of planned U.S.-South Korean military drills set to begin Monday, which the North claims are rehearsals for invasion.

It should be noted that North Korea backed away from its threats just hours after its ally China got on board with UN sanctions and said it would ban imports of North Korean coal, iron and seafood, starting today.