Cause for Alarm? Agitated North Korea Plans Mid-August Strike on US Territory

The war of words continues between the United States and North Korea.

North Korea, lead by dictator Kim Jong Un, now says it would finalize plans for missile launches near Guam by the middle of this month and then wait for a green light from Kim before carrying them out.

"The Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched by the KPA [Notes:Korean People's Army] will cross the sky above Shimane, Hiroshima and Koichi [Notes:Kochi] Prefectures of Japan," state news agency KCNA quoted army chief Gen. Kim Rak Gyom. "They will fly 3,356.7km for 1,065 seconds and hit the waters 30-40km away from Guam."

The Hwasong missiles are North Korea's domestically produced medium and long-range weapons.

Gyom's statement, issued Thursday night, comes amid an increasingly tense tit-for-tat dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington.

The announcement comes after U.S. intelligence determined that North Korea can now put nuclear warheads onto its ballistic missiles, including an ICBM thought to be capable of reaching the United States.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump promised "fire and fury like the world has never seen" against North Korea if it didn't stand down from its threats against the U.S. That prompted North Korea to announce it was considering plans to fire four intermediate-range missiles into the U.S. territory of Guam.



Earlier on Wednesday, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said North Korea "should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people."