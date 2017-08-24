Dr. Ben Carson on Charlottesville: We Must 'Learn to be Neighborly'

Dr. Ben Carson spoke out about the events in Charlottesville by sharing a deeply personal story about his own struggle against racism on his Facebook page.

"Several years ago we bought a farm in rural Maryland. One of the neighbors immediately put up a Confederate flag," Carson wrote in the Facebook post. "Interestingly, all the other neighbors immediately put up American flags shaming the other neighbor who took down the Confederate flag," he added.

Dr. Carson then mentioned how his Virginia home was recently vandalized with "hateful rhetoric" about Trump. Again, his neighbors stepped in and washed away the messages for him.

He believes the way his neighbors responded in both examples of hatred is a message for all Americans.

"In both instances, less than kind behavior was met by people taking the high road," he wrote. "Hatred and bigotry unfortunately still exists in our country and we must all continue to fight it, but let's use the right tools."

Dr. Carson even concluded his story with a good ending.

"By the way, that neighbor who put up the Confederate flag subsequently became friendly. That is the likely outcome if we just learn to be neighborly and to get to know each other," he wrote.