Iranian Drone Forces US Plane to Take Evasive Action

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 attempting to land on the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was forced to take evasive action after an Iranian drone came within 100 feet, Navy officials said.

The officials say the encounter took place Tuesday afternoon while operating in international airspace in the central Persian Gulf.

An Iranian QOM-1 unmanned aerial vehicle forced the US aircraft to make 'unsafe' moves, according to officials.

The F/A-18 maneuvered repeatedly to avoid the drone. The drone did not appear to be armed.

The U.S. used an emergency radio frequency in the immediate area to warn those operating the drone to back away. It did eventually move off.

According to Navy officials, this is the 13th "unprofessional" encounter between U.S. and Iranian maritime forces this year.

