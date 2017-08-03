Little Girl Gets Second Chance at Life Thanks to Tim Tebow

A little girl's life and limbs are restored thanks to the help of baseball player Tim Tebow's CURE hospital in the Philippines.

Jocy was just almost two years old when her life changed forever.

Her family's home in the Philippines suddenly caught fire. Thankfully she escaped from the fire with her life, but not without sustaining severe burns to her arm and back. Her parents rushed her to see a doctor but the understaffed and under equipped medics could do little to help.

Eventually the severe burns turned into thick, hardened scars that left Jocy deformed. Her arms and shoulders had morphed into one piece of flesh.

Jocy would probably never be able to go to school, play with the other children, or live her life had it not been for the Tebow CURE hospital.

Surgeons took her in and operated on the little girl. Today, she can use both arms and live a prosperous life.

"Now, I can see Jocy's very happy. She's happy all the time," expressed Jocy's mom, Judith.

The Tebow CURE Hospital has provided more than 1,230 life-changing surgeries for Filipino children who could not otherwise afford care. Specializing in orthopedic surgeries, children come in with conditions like cleft lip, clubfoot, bowed legs, and untreated burns.

"We want to fight for kids, like Jocy, who can't fight for themselves. Because, every single person is worth it. They are worth love. They are worth us giving what we have for them," shared Tim Tebow, Founder & Chairman of the Tim Tebow Foundation. "Ultimately, what is more important? What is going to be bigger? What is going to be better than giving someone hope, and that is what is happening everyday at the Tebow CURE Hospital."

The hospital's goal for children is for them to leave both physically and spiritually healed.

