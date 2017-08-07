Navy Suspends Search for Missing Sailor

The U.S. Navy has suspended its operations to locate a missing sailor on the USS Stethem, according to a Pentagon spokesman.

The sailor was believed to have been reported overboard at 9 a.m. local time on Aug. 1, Pentagon spokesman Cpt. Jeff Davis told ABC News. During that time, the destroyer vessel was conducting routine operations in international waters in the Phillipians.

The Chinese navy and two Japanese military ships aided in the search. Aircraft surveyed the area multiple times but couldn't locate the sailor.

"We appreciate the efforts of Japan and China in rendering assistance, in the spirit of good seamanship," said Davis.

The Navy identified the missing sailor as Lt. Steven D. Hopkins.

Hopkins, a Texas native, received his commission at the Citadel in May 2009 and reported to Stethem in July 2017.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with our lost shipmate, their family, and the officers and crew of USS Stethem," Rear Adm. Charles Williams, commander of Task Force 70, said in a statement. "I appreciate greatly the dedication and professionalism shown by all who participated in the search efforts."

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.