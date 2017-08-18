Displaying
08-18-2017
Operation Blessing Brings Life Saving Meals to Peru

Operation Blessing is improving the lives of children in Peru by giving them the nutrition they need. 
  
Many children there live in areas where poverty is high and basic resources are low.
    
Operation Blessing started a nutrition program at the Padre Cocha preschool where more than 100 children ages three to five receive vitamins, minerals, and nourishing meals.
 
Workers monitor the growth of the children by keeping track of their height, weight, and hemoglobin measurements to ensure that they are growing properly and staying healthy.

Operation Blessing is doing more than just helping these students, the're helping their surrounding communities too.

 The investment into the lives of these young students helps to develop children who are happy, healthy, and ready to learn. 

