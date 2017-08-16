SHOCKING Eugenics in Iceland: Nearly All Babies with Down Syndrome Aborted

Iceland has nearly achieved a shocking goal – the country has eliminated almost 100 percent of children with Down syndrome.

They've aborted almost all of them.

CBS News reports it's due to widespread use of prenatal screening.

Even though most people born with Down syndrome live long, healthy lives, most pregnant women in Iceland choose to abort these babies.



Only one or two babies with the disorder slip past the screening process each year.

Other countries are doing the same thing.



Denmark has aborted 98 percent and the U.S. has aborted at least 67 percent of babies with this genetic disorder.

Penny Nance of Concerned Women for America spoke out against the practice.

"Iceland sounds like they are proud of the fact that they've killed nearly all unborn babies that had an in-utero diagnosis of Down syndrome," Nance said. "This is not a medical advancement. This is eugenics and barbarianism at best."



And Dr. James Dobson wrote, "I have rarely seen a story that so closely resembles Nazi-era eugenics as a recent report about Iceland 'eradicating' nearly 100 percent of Down syndrome births through abortion."

"We should all be deeply sorrowful and outraged. This practice is as equally inhumane as the views of the racist bigots who disgraced our country in Charlottesville this past weekend," he continued.

Pro-life actress Patricia Heaton is also weighing in.

"Iceland isn't actually eliminating Down Syndrome. They're just killing everybody that has it. Big difference," Heaton tweeted.