Associated Press
Suicidal French Man Drives Car Into Pizzeria

08-14-2017
PARIS (AP) - France's Interior Ministry says a man who drove his car into a pizzeria was apparently suicidal and the incident is not believed linked to terrorism.
  
Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said on BFM television that the man was born in 1985 and was believed to have tried to commit suicide last week.
  
Brandet said a young girl was killed and four people were injured in a condition of "absolute emergency." He said eight others were slightly injured.
  
The man was arrested soon after the attack Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts east of Paris.
  
A police official said the man was psychologically unstable and had no police record. The official says investigators are not searching for accomplices. 

