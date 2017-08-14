Terrorist Attack Restaurant Killing 18 in Burkina Faso

Terrorists opened fire at a Turkish restaurant in the capital of Burkina Faso in west Africa, killing at least 18 people, including the two attackers.

Burkina Faso's government spokesman Remy Danguinou told journalists Monday morning the dead are "mainly children and women" and the toll could rise because several people were wounded by the gunfire.

The restaurant is popular among foreigners and the victims came from several different countries, including France.

French President Emmanuel Macron has condemned the attack. A statement released by France's Foreign Ministry said French officials are in contact with a victim's family to help "in these painful moments."



This is the second attack on a restaurant there in recent years.

Last January, Islamic terrorists carried out an attack on the cafe that left 30 people dead.

The west African country is one of the poorest in the world and has long battled Islamic extremism.

