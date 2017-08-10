Trump Team: North Korea in 'Flagrant Breach' That Could Bring 'End of Its Regime'

North Korea has announced a detailed plan to launch ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam. If the regime goes through with that plan, it would be the country's most threatening missile launch to date.

Pyongyang responded to President Donald Trump's strong warnings by labeling them a "load of nonsense."

"North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States," the president warned this week. "They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."

The Korean army shot back, saying, "Sound dialogue is not possible with such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him."

The rogue regime has doubled down on its threat against Guam – warning it could send four medium to long range ballistic missiles over Japan and into waters around the small island – by the middle of this month.

Guam is home to 7,000 U.S. military men and women and has a population of 160,000.

Japan and South Korea said they would react strongly if Pyongyang carried out the plan.

U.S. allies like Australia condemned North Korea's aggression.

"Our collective strategy has not changed, and that is to bring pressure to bear on North Korea through diplomatic and economic means, to force it to change its behavior," said Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop.

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis also had a strong warning for North Korea, saying it "should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people."

Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to Trump, told CBN News that it's up to North Korea now to de-escalate the tension.

"Right now, when it comes to what North Korea has been doing in flagrant breach of all international requirements when it comes to nuclear weapons testing or ballistic missile testing, the ball is in Pyongyang's court," he said on the CBN News program, "Faith Nation," on Facebook Live.

"Secretary Tillerson said two days ago, if they stop their ballistic missile testing, we will know we have an act of good faith," Gorka continued. "So right now, the message is clear: this president will take whatever measures necessary to protect this nation; it is now up to North Korea to de-escalate."

The United States and its allies have laid out their positions, and the world is watching to see what North Korea's next moves will be.