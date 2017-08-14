VP Pence Pauses in Latin America Trip to Blast Racists and Media Attacks on Trump

Vice President Mike Pence strongly condemned the violence in Charlottesville at the start of his week-long trip to Latin America.

He arrived in Colombia on Sunday and called out "white supremacists" for the attack at a "Unite the Right" rally Saturday.

"We will not tolerate hatred and violence of groups like white supremacists, the KKK, and neo-Nazis. These extremist fringe groups have no place in the American debate," he said.

The VP also criticized the media for focusing on President Trump's response to the violence that rocked the college town.

"Many in the media spent an awful lot of time focusing on what the president said and criticisms of what the president said instead of criticizing those who brought that hatred and violence to the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia," Pence said.

Pence met with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos to talk about the unrest in Venezuela and curbing the flow of drugs into the U.S.

"Venezuela is sliding into dictatorship and as President Trump has said the United States will not stand by as Venezuela crumbles," he said during a press briefing. "We will continue to stand with free nations across our hemisphere until democracy is restored for the Venezuelan people."

The vice president's trip will take him to Argentina, Chile, and Panama.