Within Hours of Sanctions, North Korea Hardens Nuclear Stance

Asian Correspondent Lucille Talusan on ASEAN, North Korea, China and Tillerson

North Korea is rejecting international demands that it discontinue its nuclear and missile testing programs and instead of taking a softer tone, it's taking a tougher stance.

Just several days after the United Nations Security Council voted unanimously (15-0) to impose one billion dollars in new economic sanctions against the regime, North Korea Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho said his country "will, under no circumstances, put the nukes and ballistic rockets on the negotiating table."



So far, dictator Kim Jong Un's response is not the one hoped for by President Trump and the international community.

Early Tuesday, Trump shared a Tweet from Fox & Friends reporting that a U.S. Spy satellite photographed North Korea moving several anti-ship cruise missiles to a patrol boat.

And speaking at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Manila, North Korea's Ri said his country would "teach the US a severe lesson" if it used military force against the country.

Representatives from the 10 ASEAN countries joined other attendees in expressing deep concerns over North Korea's growing ICBM missile threat and nuclear proliferation on the Korean Peninsula.

The range of Pyongyang's most recent ballistic missile test was 2300 miles. That puts most all Southeast Asian countries under threat and Pentagon officials say an adjusted missle projectory could have put most of the western United States in range of a strike.

CBN News Asia Correspondent Lucille Talusan says U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's presence at the meeting put the ASEAN leaders at ease and reassured them of America's involvement and commitment to the region.

While in Manila, Tillerson met with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and offered U.S. assistance to help defeat ISIS affiliated rebels fighting in the southern Philippines state of Mindanao.

How likely is it that U.S. jets will be making bombing runs in the southern Philippines?

Gary Lane posed that question and more to Talusan in his Global Lane segment, Where in The World.

She responds and shares more insights on North Korea, China and this important regional gathering.

And you'll never guess what Tillerson did before leaving Manila. Take a look.

