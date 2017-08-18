Young Woman Stabbed, Burned in Suspected Satanic Ritual

A pregnant Argentina woman was stabbed and burned to death in what authorities suspect was a Satanic ritual.

The body of 26-year-old Fernanda Pereyra was found with five stab wounds and burnt so badly, she was only identified by her necklace.

The place where her corpse was found was not randomly chosen by her murderers. She was found on the six kilometer mark on Argetina's Route 6, and she was 6 months pregnant.

Investigators say three sixes surrounding her death represent the number 666 - what Revelation calls the mark of the beast.

Police arrested her former boyfriend Luciano Hernández, and two of his friends, Osvaldo Castillo and Diego Marillán in connection with her murder, according to the Argentinian newspaper Clarin.

The three men are allegedly related to drug trafficking in the area and are know to practice Satanism.

Police also found Satanic altars, sheep, and an image of a woman in flames at one the suspect's house.

"In my opinion, this is not a domestic violence case, this is a crime linked with drug trafficking," lawyer Marcelo Henriksen Velasco said, according to Fox News.

Police believe possible motives for Pereyra's brutal homicide was because she either got pregnant by another man or to send a message to her surrounding community.