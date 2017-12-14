China and South Korea Partnered Up To Tackle North Korea

Satellite images show North Korea may be preparing another ballistic missile launch. The ongoing testing poses a significant threat to neighboring countries. South Korean president Moon Jae- in began his first official visit to China this week, hoping the Chinese government will take bigger steps to end the Kim regime once and for all.

During South Korean president Moon Jae- in’s diplomatic visit to China he said both nations share similarities and a meaningful friendship.

“President Xi emphasizes that the Party members and cadres should be faithful servants for the people forever. My administrative goals are to build a Republic of Korea and government which are mastered by our people,” said Moon.

Since Moon took office last year, relations between the two nations have been rocky, especially after the deployment of THADD in South Korea, Beijing strongly opposes the U.S. anti-missile system. Experts say so far, the South Korean people have a favorable view of their new president.

Gregg Brazinsky is a professor at George Washington University. He believes that Moon’s current leadership is making a difference for the nation.

"Compared to his predecessor, Moon Jae-in has been very popular. His policies on many issues are widely accepted by the citizens in South Korea," explained Brazinsky.

Back in November, Moon and Chinese President Xi Jin Ping held a closed-door meeting during the APEC Summit in Vietnam. They reportedly had a friendly and meaningful exchange regarding many critical issues, especially North Korea’s "unstoppable “missile threat.

The Chinese government harshly condemned Kim Jong Un’s recent missile launch claiming that his behavior is harming international relations.

However, China believes there is still room for negotiations on the Korean Peninsula, and the option of war is absolutely unacceptable.

At the recent conference, a Chinese government spokesman said, "Anyone who comes up with propositions against the resolutions, or takes measures not included in them, or even acts unilaterally, will definitely undermine the unity of the U.N. Security Council and the rightful interests of other countries, which we will never approve or accept.”

During his recent Asia trip President , Donald Trump urged Southeast Asian leaders to unify in order to prepare for a “final strategy" against Kim Jong Un. Most leaders believe elimination of the Kim regime might be the "ultimate solution" for establishing long term peace and unification in the region.

The United Nation sent officials to North Korea last week, but they weren’t granted a meeting with Un. Countries like China, South Korea, and Japan are now facing more diplomatic pressure.

In addition to North Korea, Moon’s Beijing agenda will also focus on bilateral trade and investment ties with China.

The South Korean president hopes his visit will improve relations with China in the long term.